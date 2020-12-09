89 deaths ‘ample proof’ virus surging, warns Dr Faisal

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 89 coronavirus deaths—the highest in more than five months—as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan described the casualties as “ample proof” of the second wave.

In a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Faisal urged citizens to adhere to safety guidelines, terming the second wave “more lethal and severe”. “The disastrous effects of the second wave can only be alleviated by following precautionary measures across the country,” Dr Sultan added.

His warnings came as according to the NCOC’s daily update, 2,885 people tested Covid positive in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. The deaths in the same period are the highest since July 5, when 93 people died of Covid-related complications. The overall death toll stands at 8,487.

At least 3,048 patients are admitted across the country with Covid, 2,486 are in critical condition while 336 are on ventilators. Dr Sultan said an “unprecedented spike” in the number of patients had been observed in the country while the report of 89 deaths in past 24 hours was “ample proof that the Covid-19 second wave is spiking”.

“The increasing number of cases is a threat as it can badly impact our economy, education and healthcare system, which is already overburdened,” he said. “The disease has individual and collective impacts on our lives.” Dr Faisal said the scientific approach and practices adopted by the government during the first wave helped overcome the outbreak. He added that an effective strategy was being implemented, and appealed to citizens to support the government in its efforts to contain the disease.

“We, from the platform of NCOC, request all stakeholders to follow SOPs like wearing mask outdoors, avoid visiting crowded places, frequently wash hands and maintain social distancing,” he said. He also requested all organisations to ensure SOPs among their staff and premises.

Meanwhile, the national positivity ratio to 8.58 per cent. The highest ratio was observed in Karachi at 21.80 per cent, followed by Mirpur’s 18.31 per cent and Muzaffarabad’s 16 per cent.