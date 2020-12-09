Coal, firewood prices go up due to demand

Rawalpindi : Low gas pressure has caused the hike in prices of coal and firewood as consumers have started using them as an alternative measure for cooking and other purposes in the ongoing winter season.

According to the details, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) costs Rs135 per kg, but most stores are now charging Rs160. Coal, which was previously being sold at Rs80 per kg, is now being sold for Rs100 and the price of dry wood has risen from Rs120 to Rs160 per kg.

“We used to cook on gas stoves but the issue of low gas pressure has forced us to use firewood, coal, and LPG cylinders to cook food in large pots,” said Tariq Javaid, a hotel owner in Banni Market. Many residents are unable to complete simple tasks such as cooking food. It seems they will continue to face this situation unless the relevant authorities find some solution to this problem.

Babar Jan, a government servant, said “I spent my last weekend collecting alternative fuel sources because the pressure of the gas is so low in our area.”