Sanitary workers’ widows get insurance cheques

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) gave life insurance cheques to the widows of sanitary workers, who died in 2020 accidently, says a press release.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar gave Rs500,000 life insurance cheques to the widows of Ziyafaat Mehmood and Muhammad Nadeem, each.

Senior Manager Operation Muhammad Hasnain and Managing Director Skill Hub Private Limited Salman Rasheed were also present on the occasion. While giving the life insurance cheques to the widows of sanitary workers, Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that the company gives top priority to the lives of its workers because they are our strength and work day and night for the ease of the residents of Rawalpindi. He said these cheques are neither a big amount nor the compensations of precious lives of our workers but a little remuneration of their services from Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.