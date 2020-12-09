COVID-19 awareness campaign

Islamabad : COVID-19 is surging exponentially across the world including Pakistan. Combating the second and extensive wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, Vital Strategies is all set to launch another awareness campaign which will disseminate the critical information on prevention against COVID-19 through print, electronic, radio

and social media across Pakistan,says a press release.

Following its global initiative of Resolve to Save Lives, Vital Strategies joined hands with the government of Pakistan earlier in July 2020 focusing on the importance of 3Ws (Wash your hands, Watch Your Distance, Wear a Facemask).

This time, the new awareness campaign will persuade the general public to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 based on 3Cs (Closed spaces, Crowded places, Close-contact settings).

Vital Strategies believes that Covid-Safe life is only possible with preventive measures under current circumstances. While the Government is implementing the second round of smart lockdowns across the country, the new awareness campaign by Vital Strategies aims to educate the general public regarding new preventive approaches which will not only help in making life Covid-Safe but it will also raise the red flag for smokers which remain the most vulnerable segment during the second wave of pandemic worldwide.