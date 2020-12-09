QAU ranked top in Pakistan, 67th in Asia

Islamabad : The US News & World Report's Rankings has placed Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the top university in Pakistan, 67th in Asia and 425th globally.

With a global score of 53.3, QAU got 135th position in regional research reputation, 137th in international collaboration and 289th among institutions having a percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited globally.

Besides this, based on the research performance in the field, the Department of Chemistry ranked at 203, Department of Physics 262, Department of Environmental Sciences at 393, Plant and Animal Sciences at 383 and Department of Biology and Biochemistry ranked at 428th position.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) congratulated the faculty, researchers, staff, and students, lauded their dedication and hard work during unprecedented times.