PIMS to suspend indoor services if MTI not withdrawn in 48 hours

Islamabad : Employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Tuesday served a 48-hour deadline to the government for withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance. Failure to do so will lead to complete closure of indoor services at the hospital.

The ultimatum was served on the 9th day of the ongoing protest by PIMS employees. Frustrated by the government’s indifference, the employees gathered at the National Press Club to attract greater media attention amidst hopes of their grievances being heard.

“We have been protesting within the premises of PIMS for the last eight days, but not a single government official has bothered to hold parleys with us in a bid to resolve this crisis,” the Chairman of the Grand Health Alliance Dr. Asfandyar pointed out.

Dr. Asfandyar also announced a sit-in at D-Chowk on Monday if the government does not withdraw the MTI legislation. “In addition to all employees of PIMS, this sit-in will witness participation of the families of doctors who laid down their lives while treating Covid-19 patients, as well as the 200 plus Covid-positive employees of PIMS who are currently fighting the infection,” he announced. Moreover, employees of all other government hospitals in Islamabad, as well as members of the civil society, are also being approached for participation in the sit-in.

The protestors were visibly perturbed by the alleged insensitivity of the government, which is apparently in no mood of withdrawing the MTI Ordinance, or softening its stance, or having any kind of parleys with the protesting medical fraternity. With elective surgeries and OPDs of PIMS already closed in the wake of an official directive taken in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19, the closure of indoor services will prove disastrous for patients.

“We are not against reforms. However, any proposed reforms must first be discussed on the floor of the Parliament. We reject the Board of Governors (BoG) constituted by the government. Should any member of the BoG visit PIMS, they will do so at their own risk,” Dr. Asfandyar warned.