MBS staff calls off strike

Rawalpindi : Finally, Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has started paying all pending dues to the employees by releasing two months salaries to them here on Tuesday.

The concerned authority has given assurance of paying all other pending salaries of metro bus employees till December 31. The employees called off the strike after getting two months' salaries and agreed that they will wait till December 31 for the next payment.

The employees have warned to stop all buses again if they are not paid their two pending salaries till December 31.

“Today I will pay two month’s house rent because the owner had given me an ultimatum to vacate the house this month,” a ticketing officer lady (reluctant to publish her name in paper) told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday. She said that employees are taking nominal salaries from 15000 to Rs22000 per month but they are not being paid that amount on time.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Ms. Shumaila has claimed to resolve all issues of the employees. “The employees have received two of their salaries from private companies on Tuesday,” she said.

Reportedly, Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has also started paying salaries of employees in Lahore.

Over 100,000 people who utilise the bus service on daily basis faced difficulties due to protest demonstrations of employees in the months of November and December.

The ticketing staff was not issuing tickets to passengers at all stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The protesters also closed all entry and exit points of metro stations.

MBS had deployed police officials at all stations to control the law and order situation.

Talking to ‘The News’, citizens from twin cities lambasted Metro Bus Authority for failing to pay the salaries to its employees. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should take notice of this mismanagement that why concerned department or any other private company not paying salaries of employees, citizens demanded.