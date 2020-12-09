English FA probes booing of players taking a knee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The Football Association announced on Monday that it is investigating following the booing of players taking a knee at two English Football League games at the weekend.
A number of fans at the match in the second-tier Championship between Millwall and Derby and at Colchester’s League Two home clash with Grimsby booed the players’ anti-racism gesture before kick-off.
“The FA can confirm that investigations are under way into crowd-related incidents at both The Den and JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday 5 December 2020,” English football’s governing body said in a statement.