English FA probes booing of players taking a knee

LONDON: The Football Association announced on Monday that it is investigating following the booing of players taking a knee at two English Football League games at the weekend.

A number of fans at the match in the second-tier Championship between Millwall and Derby and at Colchester’s League Two home clash with Grimsby booed the players’ anti-racism gesture before kick-off.

“The FA can confirm that investigations are under way into crowd-related incidents at both The Den and JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday 5 December 2020,” English football’s governing body said in a statement.