Standard Chartered, Karachi United launch Train the Trainer manual

KARACHI: To train the local community coaches in Karachi “The Liverpool Way”, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), and Karachi United (KU) have launched their bilingual Train the Trainer manual under their partnership with the Liverpool Football Club (LFC) Academy.

Under official LFC Academy coaches earlier this year, 12 KU coaches received training in Dubai. The manual is in English as well as Urdu for the local coaches to understand easily. Khadija Hashimi, SCB's Head Corporate Affairs and Brand and Marketing, while talking at the virtual launch of the manual said they aim to educate and train as many coaches as possible through their ‘Train the Trainer’ programme. “The number of trained coaches has already multiplied in months,” she said.