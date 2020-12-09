Wasim stresses need to boost players’ mental health

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has called for measures to ensure the mental well-being of cricketers going through tough isolation and quarantine restrictions in various countries where they travel to play cricket.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the former skipper said that it is never easy for any individual to spend two straight weeks in isolation and that the situation can take a serious toll on one’s mental health.

“It is imperative to look after players’ mental well-being in this scenario in order to keep them positive and motivated in the game. There’s a serious need to have a regular psychologist with teams when they travel to new environments,” he said. “I’m sure seniors like Waqar Younis and Misbah would have spoken to players in New Zealand to keep them motivated during the isolation,” Akram added.

Pakistan cricket squad members had been in strictly managed isolation in New Zealand for the last 14 days before being released on Tuesday. The cricketers have been in a bio-secure bubble since summer, playing back-to-back series.

Two England cricketers recently pulled out of Big Bash League in Australia complaining of bio-secure bubble fatigue.

“It’s never easy for anyone to move from one isolation to another. I think there should be a uniform policy worldwide and ICC should talk to governments in this regard,” Akram said.

He said that the way New Zealand is playing against West Indies is an indication of what’s waiting for

Pakistan.