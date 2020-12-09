Aamer Yamin strikes give Southern Punjab advantage

KARACHI: Southern Punjab were in driving seat against Balochistan on the opening day of their seventh round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

After posting 256 all out in their first innings in 79.5 overs, Southern Punjab had reduced Balochistan to 16-4 when bails were drawn.

After opting to bat first, Southern Punjab’s batsmen found it very hard to negotiate the oppositions bowlers and were unable to build any major partnership. After Salman Ali Agha’s solid 50 off 52, Zahid Mahmood (45) and Zia-ul-Haq (16*) shared 62 in the last wicket stand to take their team to a reasonable total. Agha Salman hit eight fours in his fifty. Zahid hit three fours and two sixes in his 45-ball knock. Zia hammered one four in his 20-ball effort.

Left-arm pacer Taj Wali was the pick of the bowlers with 3-66. Umaid Asif (2-33), Kashif Bhatti (2-90) and Jalat Khan (2-64) also did well with the ball.

International allrounder Aamer Yamin then ripped through Balochistan’s top order by taking 3-4 in four overs. Night watchman Umaid Asif was batting on three and with him at the other end was Taimur Ali, who is yet to open his account.

Yamin picked the wickets of Azeem Ghumman (0), Imran Farhat (3) and Ali Waqas (1). Mohammad Ilyas (1-4) got the wicket of Akbar-ur-Rehman (1).

Here at the SBP Ground, Sindh were bowled out for 229 in their first innings by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Skipper Asad Shafiq top-scored with 60 which came off 111 balls and included nine fours. Opener Sharjeel Khan made 57 off 78 balls, smacking nine fours and one six.

Medium pacer Irfanullah Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 5-33 in 19 overs. Off-spinner Sajid Khan grabbed 3-66 in 17 overs.

KP were five without loss in 3.5 overs, in response, at close.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, Northern staged 243 all out in their first innings against Central Punjab.

Asif Ali top-scored with 72 not out. The discarded international hammered five sixes and nine fours in his blistering 39-ball knock.

“The conditions were suitable for me as I was playing with the tail. It was not easy to bat as there was moisture on the wicket," Asif said.

“Most of our batsmen lost their wickets while playing defensively. I opted to play openly and stuck to my strength and succeeded,” said Asif, who is popular for his fierce hitting.

Earlier, discarded international Mohammad Nawaz (50) and Hammad Azam (47) scored 97 runs for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to their total.

Nawaz hit six fours in his 89-ball knock, while Hammad smashed six fours and one six from 89 deliveries.

In response, Central Punjab were 49 without loss at stumps. Mohammad Akhlaq retired hurt on 25. Ali Zaryab was batting on 22 and with him at the other end was Bilawal Iqbal on two.