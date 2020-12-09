Pak players all set to start training in Queenstown today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 53-member contingent has finally reached Queenstown where members of the squad will be starting preparations for the forthcoming commitments from today (Wednesday).

52 members of the contingent underwent medical checkups in Christchurch while Shahid Aslam who joined the team from Auckland also underwent one last check-up. Imamul Haq is also expected to join the team tomorrow (Thursday).

“We have reached Queenstown after one-hour flight from Christchurch. The national team and Shaheens have been lodged in different hotels. The players, who are not a part of the T20 team but representing Test squad, are staying with Shaheens,” a team official said while talking to ‘The News’.

Both the teams would start their training separately from today (Wednesday) at the available cricket facilities.

“Shaheens will be practicing for three hours in the morning session while the national team will start its training in the evening. The main focus will be on physical fitness during the training sessions because all the players remained confined to the rooms for the last 15 days so there is a need to work on their fitness,” he added.

In the wee hours on Tuesday, all members of the Pakistan squad in Christchurch were shifted from the quarantine facilities to a nearby hotel where they were not bound to take any Covid-19 precautionary measures in a Covid-19-free atmosphere.

“Players were seen hugging and chatting with each other as they were deprived of teammates’ company for the last 15 days. It is good to be back to a normal routine. All-out efforts would be made to get into the top groove ahead of the start of the T20 series,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after eight positive results of Covid-19 tests upon team’s arrival in New Zealand, the team’s training session was revoked by the Ministry of Health in New Zealand.