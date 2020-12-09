Newage victorious in Hamdan Polo opener

LAHORE: Newage outscored Monnoo Polo by 8-5 in the opening match of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

High-flying Edward Banner Eve struck six goals. The remaining two goals were banged by Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam. Amirreza Behboudi contributed with a hat-trick while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one goal apiece but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side. In the first chukker of the match, both the teams went head-to-head and were tied at 1-all. But after that, strong Newage team thrashed in three tremendous field goals and Monnoo Polo converted one penalty to make it 4-2.

Newage played aggressive polo in the third chukker and added three goals to make it 7-2 while Monnoo Polo converted a field goal to finish the chukker at 7-3.