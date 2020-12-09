Kaneria seeks to be part of domestic cricket

LAHORE: Former Test spinner Danish Kaneria has sought legal action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not allowing him to be part of cricket activity at any level although the game was his sole source of income.

The 39-year-old filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, stating that the sport means everything to him and that he has no other means of earning.

According to reports made available here, the former Essex player mentioned that he was being overlooked by the Board while it was hiring other corrupt players in various capacities.

He was handed a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board for his involvement in spot fixing in 2012. His appeal was rejected in 2014.