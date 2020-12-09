Islamabad, GB baseball officials meet PM's special assistant

LAHORE: A delegation of Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) baseball associations led by Tahir Mahmood, President Islamabad Baseball Association, met Member National Assembly and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan.

Tahir briefed Ali Nawaz on the efforts being made for the development and promotion of baseball. Gilgit-Baltistan Baseball Association coordinators Shah Rukh Khan and Rouhllah were also present on the occasion.

Tahir said on the occasion that baseball game was gaining a lot of popularity in Pakistan. Pakistan are ranked 5th in Asia and 27th in the world.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball held baseball exhibition matches in Skardu and Gilgit, Pakistan's highest points, in September October.

In July 2021, the federation will host exhibition matches of baseball at Shandur and Deosai, which will set a record for the highest baseball grounds in the world.