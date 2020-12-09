Pucovski concussed by helmet blow

SYDNEY: Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered "mild concussion symptoms" after a delivery struck his helmet in a warm-up match between India A and Australia A in Sydney on Tuesday, casting doubt on his chances of Test selection.

Facing a delivery from Kartik Tyagi, Pucovski attempted to hook the short ball but it instead caught him on the helmet, dropping the 22-year-old to his hands and knees. After visibly struggling to get up from the crease, Pucovski left the field unassisted, retiring for 23.

The head knock reduces the chances of a Test debut for the prolific Victorian against India in Adelaide on December 17, and adds to selectors’ problems after opener David Warner suffered a groin strain.