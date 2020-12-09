close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 9, 2020

Pucovski concussed by helmet blow

Sports

AFP
December 9, 2020

SYDNEY: Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered "mild concussion symptoms" after a delivery struck his helmet in a warm-up match between India A and Australia A in Sydney on Tuesday, casting doubt on his chances of Test selection.

Facing a delivery from Kartik Tyagi, Pucovski attempted to hook the short ball but it instead caught him on the helmet, dropping the 22-year-old to his hands and knees. After visibly struggling to get up from the crease, Pucovski left the field unassisted, retiring for 23.

The head knock reduces the chances of a Test debut for the prolific Victorian against India in Adelaide on December 17, and adds to selectors’ problems after opener David Warner suffered a groin strain.

Latest News

More From Sports