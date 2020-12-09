Appeal boards, election commissioners for PFF elections named

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Tuesday unveiled appeal boards for all provinces and election commissioners for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

An NC spokesman said that the committee has named the chairpersons and members of the appeal boards for all provinces and Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan for the PFF elections.

The NC has also named election commissioners for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Naseebullah Tareen has been named as the chairman of the Balochistan Appeals Board with Abdul Haee Khan and Sakhawat Hussain as members.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appeals Board will be led by Wakeel Khan Khattak with Muhammad Israr and Anwarullah as the board members.

Aleem Shaib will chair the Islamabad Appeals Board with Zakir Khan and Khalid Ibrahim working with him as members.

For the Sindh Appeals Board, Omer Memon has been named as the chairman, while Abid Ali and Abdul Wahid are the members.

The Punjab Appeals Board comprises chairman Asad Ali Bukhari, and members Fawad Hameed Ray and Fahad Ali.

Muzahir Hussain Kazmi has been named the chairman of the Appeals Board of AJK with Naseem Hussain Gardazi and Shahid Muzaffar being the other members.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Sher Ahmed will lead the Appeals Board, while Sadam Hussain and Hidayat Shah are the other members.

Chaudhry Shafiq Ahmed will be the election commissioner for AJK, while Zeshan Ahmed will be the election commissioner for Gilgit-Baltistan.