Tax the rich

No country can become economically rich without having an effective tax system. It is because a tax system generates revenue that ultimately leads to the country’s economic growth. But, unfortunately, Pakistan has one of the most inefficient, inadequate and unfair tax systems in the world. The country stands at the 173rd position in the international ranking of paying taxes. In Pakistan, those who earn a meagre amount are forced to pay hefty taxes. On the other hand, those who live a luxurious and extravagant life pay relatively nominal amount in taxes. The relevant authorities must take serious actions against those wealthy people who don’t pay taxes or who pay a small amount of tax.

Hasnain Pirzada

Sukkur