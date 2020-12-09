No network

close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
Newspost

 
It is quite unfortunate that residents of the Chattar tehsil which is located in the Naseerabad district are deprived of the basic amenities. The area doesn’t have any phone and internet services.

Mobile operator companies are requested to provide their services in this area.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad

