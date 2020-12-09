No network

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is quite unfortunate that residents of the Chattar tehsil which is located in the Naseerabad district are deprived of the basic amenities. The area doesn’t have any phone and internet services.
Mobile operator companies are requested to provide their services in this area.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad