Pending challan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While the system of e-challan is a convenient step, it has been observed that even in cases where there has been no change in the address or other particulars of the violator, a challan is not delivered in a timely manner. One comes to know about the violation through an SMS quite late.
I am sure that this procedure can be improved.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore