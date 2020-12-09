close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
Pending challan

Newspost

 
While the system of e-challan is a convenient step, it has been observed that even in cases where there has been no change in the address or other particulars of the violator, a challan is not delivered in a timely manner. One comes to know about the violation through an SMS quite late.

I am sure that this procedure can be improved.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

