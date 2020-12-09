Passionate leader

This refers to the letter ‘A new entrant’ (Dec 7) by Hirah Siddiqui. Delivering impressive speeches is not the only trait of good leaders. At present, the children of the leaders of the country’s major political parties are ready to govern Pakistan. The people have already witnessed how previous political parties performed when they were in power.

The country needs an aggressive, honest and dedicated leader who is capable of implementing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad