Neglecting recurring corruption

LAHORE: Mere claims that the economy has revived are not enough; it must be appreciated by the public at large. Economic growth less than population growth never brings prosperity.

The previous government achieved GDP growth of 5.8 percent in its last year. That is more than 2.5 times our population growth rate of 2.2 percent.

This government in its first year achieved GDP growth of 1.9 percent (though initially it claimed it to be 3.3 percent). This was 0.3 percent less than our population growth rate.

The next year it was minus 0.4 percent or 2.6 percent less than the growth of our population.

The State Bank of Pakistan's optimistic report predicted that the GDP growth would be in the range of 2-2.5 percent.

In other words, it could either be minus 0.2 percent lower or 0.3 percent higher than annual increase in our population.

At current pace, this government would be lucky if it could bring back the general standard of living to the level when it assumed power.

During the last two and a half years, the population has increased by 5.5 percent (at 2.2 percent per annum). The total GDP growth achieved during the same period is 3.5 percent (1.9-0.4 + 2 percent projected for third year). This means that the distribution of resources to the population continues to decline with every passing year.

We have messed up the economy in the past 30 months with directionless policies. This government was over enthusiastic in unearthing the past loot of the rulers (though the claims have not yet been proved in courts).

However, it has completely neglected the recurring corruption during its own 30 months tenure. We certainly need to bring all looted money back, but their economic wizards know that it is an uphill task once the loot is established by the courts.

It takes a decade after that to bring a part of the looted amount from foreign lands. The best way to move forward is to concentrate on plugging ongoing corrupt practices.

This would provide immediate relief to the people.

The prices of all essential items continued to rise partly because of rupee devaluation and partly because of policy flaws. But the rates of two major essential commodities rose without doubt because of tainted behaviour of men in power.

These two commodities are sugar and wheat and government ordered reports pointed out irregularities by the ruling elite. There have been allegations of non-prudent handling of RLNG imports and petroleum products, but no investigations have been ordered as yet.

We saw sugar prices doubling in one year due to flawed policies and cunning sugar mafia. The government immediately set up a high-powered investigation team to probe the issue.

The report was presented within a month to the prime minister, pointing fingers on

people closely connected with the government. Action should have been immediately taken, but the investigators were asked to include the era of previous governments in this regard.

The purpose was to also implicate its opponents in sugar bungling. This was to save the culprits identified in the first report - all belonging to the ruling elite.

Prudence required that those who engineered to double the sugar rates should have been prosecuted first. After that the government could have gone on to investigating past years.

No heads have rolled after the sugar report. The government imported sugar, but prices still are no way near Rs55/kg that were prevailing before this government tinkered with flawed sugar policy.

A decline of Rs20/kg from Rs110/kg is touted as a big success of the government. This in other words has given license to the sugar millers to sell their products at Rs85-90/kg (Rs30-35/kg higher than reference price of Rs55).

The wheat debacle is similar to the sugar episode. First wheat was exported before harvesting of the crop.

Then the new crop was hoarded with no clue whether it was smuggled or still stashed somewhere by hoarders. Again, a joint investigation team was assigned to identify the culprits.

Again, the report pointed finger towards the men sitting in government. The only action taken was to change the ministry of the federal minister accused in the report.

The government imported wheat, but the prices remained stubbornly high and much above the rate when this government assumed power.

In fact, the government claimed that it bought wheat from the farmers at Rs1,400/maund and so did others, but open market rates of Pakistani wheat range from Rs2,000 to Rs2,400/maund.

This time again, wheat prices declined slightly, but no way near to the level when wheat export was allowed.

Slight decline in wheat rate is claimed by this government as a great achievement. It is akin to loot Rs100 and return back Rs20 as a sign of an achievement.