EFP to promote MNE declaration

ISLAMABAD: Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has been appointed as the national focal point for promoting the ILO MNE declaration in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

This was decided at a meeting of tripartite constituent held at the ILO Country Office Islamabad.

EFP Adviser Fasihul Karim Siddiqi briefed about the activities undertaken by C during the three phases of MNED project since 2015 and stressed upon the need to appoint national focal point to promote MNE Declaration in Pakistan, it added.

Zahoor Awan, general secretary of Pakistan Workers Federation, proposed EFP as the national focal point for Pakistan since it is poised to undertake this project because of its wide networking with multinational and national enterprises and their supply chain.

It was also proposed that this appointment will be for a period of three years after which the focal point will be rotated among workers and government.

The meeting also adopted the Terms of Reference (TORS), according to which the activities of the national focal point will include raising awareness of principles of the MNE Declaration among ministries and agencies, multinational enterprises and employers’ and workers’ organisations; organisation of capacity-building events; development on-line information and dialogue platforms in local languages where possible and promotion of the ILO helpdesk for business and the company-union dialogue, it added.