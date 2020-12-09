Bank Alfalah, Infinix extend deal

KARACHI: On the success of the previous partnership, Infinix and Bank Alfalah have extended their collaboration to provide their customers newly-launched NOTE 8 series in installments, a statement said on Tuesday.

Infinix is going an extra mile to make premium quality smartphones easily accessible for everyone, it added.

The two companies are pleased to announce another mobile week campaign going live from today [Tuesday] during which customers can find installment plans for “talk of the town” NOTE 8 and 8i.

Key benefits of this installment mobile campaign are zero markup, secure payments with Bank Alfalah credit card, and 100 percent original products, the statement said.

Customers can visit the Alfa Mall official website to learn more about installment plans.

This newly launched smartphone NOTE 8 was already in the limelight because of its ultra-speedy G80 processor and seamless 64 MP camera, it added.