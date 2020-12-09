Businesses mourn Teli demise

KARACHI: Pakistan’s business and industrial community on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of Siraj Kassam Teli, the former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG).

Teli, a stalwart committed to the cause of the country’s industrialists for decades and a critic of the governments’ economic policies, passed away at the age of 67 in Dubai.

Employees Federation of Pakistan (EFP) former president Majyd Aziz said that when he, along with Teli formed the BMG in KCCI, he saw in him the immense potential of a leader, who in the past over 22 years, worked diligently to make KCCI a powerhouse.

The personality of Teli was overpowering and because of his “honesty, integrity, and determination, many problems faced by businessmen were resolved at all levels”, Aziz said.

EFP Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan said Teli was a bond between the stakeholders of Karachi and a beacon of hope for the destitute state that the city has been in the past decade.

Teli remained at the forefront, when it came to demanding the government to bring down the cost of doing business and improve the quality of infrastructure in Karachi.

Tributes were given to the industrialist by BMG Vice Chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary AQ Khalil, KCCI President M Shariq Vohra and Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, as well as KCCI managing committee members among others. They said he would always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar said the business community had lost a great leader, who presented their views in a positive manner for resolution.

Teli had considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy and also served as director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd, Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, Metro Power Company, Yassir Fruit Juice, Haji Kassam Haji Mohammad & Co, and Pakola Products (Pvt) Limited.