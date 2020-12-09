Rupee ends lower

KARACHI: The rupee posted further losses in a dull trade on Tuesday because of higher import payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160.47 against the dollar, compared with the Monday’s closing of 160.32.

In the open market too, the rupee ended down at 160.60 against the dollar. It had finished at 160.50 in the previous session.

“The demand for the greenback was there. We saw importers come to the market buying dollars to meet their payment obligations,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The local currency stayed range-bound, trading in the band of 160.40 and 160.55 versus the dollar, traders said.

The rupee could have weakened further, but the news of $873 million debt relief from the Paris Club for Pakistan helped ease the pressure on the currency.

Pakistan will get $873 million worth of debt servicing suspension from the Paris Club of creditor nations.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to continue following a range-bound trading manner this week. It is likely to trade in the 160.30-160.70 range in the coming sessions. The rupee is expected to trade at 161/dollar by the end of this month.