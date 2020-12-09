Court orders fresh autopsy on suspect killed in DHA â€˜encounterâ€™

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday ordered a fresh postmortem on a suspect killed along with four others in an alleged encounter with police in Defence Housing Authority last month.

South district Judicial Magistrate Tehmina Yasir ordered the police and health authorities to conduct a new postmortem on Abbas at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in judicial supervision.

Police had claimed killing five robbers during an exchange of fire at a bungalow near Yasrab Imambargah in DHA Phase IV on November 27. The family of one of the suspects, Abbas, alleged that the encounter was staged, and demanded a fair inquiry.

Abbasâ€™s brother had moved an application in the court, seeking a directive for the Karachi police chief, the provincial health secretary, the police surgeon and the station house officer of the Gizri Police Station to conduct an inquiry into the alleged fake encounter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the JM directed the respondents to make arrangements for conducting a fresh postmortem on the victim at the JMPC under the supervision of a designated judicial officer.

According to the IO, the suspects were killed during an exchange of fire with a police party at 4:30am on the day of the incident. The MLO report stated Abbas suffered four bullet wounds, one each to head and right arm and two to his abdomen, which created black marks, suggesting he was shot from a close distance. It read the time of receiving the body at 7:45am, three hours after the alleged encounter.