Police officer sacked after ‘bringing disgrace to SIU’

A few days after Prime Minster Imran Khan warned corrupt officials of being rendered unemployed, an officer of the Specialised Investigation Unit under the Sindh police’s Karachi Range has lost his job because he has been found guilty of illegally occupying a residential flat in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

The dismissal letter issued by SIU chief SSP Capt (retd) Haider Raza states that Sub-Inspector Kashif Masood, son of Masood Rab Siddiqui, was issued with a show-cause notice on charges of misconduct.

The Mobina Town station investigation officer had filed a misconduct report claiming that Masood had illegally occupied a flat in Railway Society on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road. FIR No. 502/20 was registered against him at the Mobina Town police station on the complaint of Syed Asad Haider Naqvi. The SIU’s DSP investigation also looked into the matter and verified the allegations.

SSP Raza said that Masood’s “criminal act has brought disgrace on the SIU and the entire police department”. After the officer submitted his reply to the final show-cause notice, the matter had been handed over to the DSP investigation for an impartial inquiry.

After completing his investigation, the DSP reported that Masood had failed to produce the money trail or any other evidence that could have shown that he had purchased the flat.

The SSP observed that according to Masood’s written statement, the officer had rented the flat, which he had tried to prove by submitting the rental agreement. However, said the SIU chief, the sub-inspector’s verbal and written statements contradicted each other.

Capt Raza said since Masood has been found guilty and his conduct has been unbecoming of a police officer because he is involved in the illegal occupation of a flat, an ex-parte decision has been taken to award him the major punishment of dismissal from service with immediate effect. Masood is the second officer of the Sindh police to be dismissed from service in around a month and a half, as Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmed of the Counter Terrorism Department had been sacked on October 23 after being found guilty of kidnapping a citizen.

The CTD had issued Ahmed with a show-cause notice after a complaint was filed against him by Nazimabad resident Majid Ikhlaq, who said the officer and his police party had raided his house, stolen Rs25,000, a laptop, two gold chains and a mobile phone, and taken him away to an unidentified place. A case was registered against the officer at the Rizvia police station. However, on a fresh complaint of the citizen, another inquiry was ordered, following which the CTD’s SSP operations found that the raid was conducted with mala fide intention.

Ahmed said in his reply that the inquiry report could not be used to hold him guilty because the SSP operations-I had not called him to record his statement. The officer was given a second chance to record his written statement before the inquiry officer but he refused again, showing that he had nothing to say in his defence. His reply and oral explanation were found unsatisfactory, following which he was dismissed from service.