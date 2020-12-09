Covid-19 claims lives of another 21 people in Sindh

Twenty-one more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,472 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,081 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 11,242 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,472 people, or 13.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,087,761 tests, which have resulted in 187,684 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 22,562 patients are currently under treatment: 21,649 in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 898 at hospitals, while 769 patients are in critical condition, of whom 77 are on life support.

He added that 1,108 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 162,041, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 86.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,472 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,242 (or 84.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 370 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 338 from District South, 284 from District Central, 127 from District Korangi, 75 from District Malir and 48 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Mirpurkhas has reported 28 new cases, Kashmore 26, Hyderabad 24, Matiari 16, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki 10, Sujawal and Sukkur seven each, Naushehroferoze and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Shikarpur four each, Badin three, Jacobabad two, and Kambar, Khairpur and Thatta one each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus. A day ago, Sindh reported its highest 24-hour Covid-19 death toll after 41 more people died due to the disease, with 26 (or 63.4 per cent) of the victims, including two senior doctors, belonging to Karachi.

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Associationâ€™s (Pima) Dr Atif Hafeez identified the deceased doctors as ENT specialist Dr Waris Ponjani of the Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi and ophthalmologist Dr Ahmed Kamal of the Hashmanis Hospital.

According to Pima and the Pakistan Medical Association, the number of doctors who have died of Covid-19 in the province has reached 41, while over 135 doctors across the country have fallen victim to the disease.

At a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club the other day, health experts bitterly criticised the federal and provincial governments, as well as political parties, for their failure to implement the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the country.

They claimed no space was left at intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs) of leading public and private health facilities in Karachi as the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalisation is constantly on the rise.

They said only a countrywide lockdown with stricter measures would be left as the last option to save the lives if the political parties, the traders and the people from all walks of life continued ignoring the warnings of the health experts and didnâ€™t follow the SOPs as the health system could not bear the pressure due to the growing numbers of coronavirus patients.