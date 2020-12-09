Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry condition was observed here Tuesday while Met office predicted scattered rain in the City during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly weather system was present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (today).

They predicted that cloudy weather condition was expected in most upper parts of the country while rain, snowfall over hills was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 12°C and maximum was 25.6°C.