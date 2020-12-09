LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notifications of transfer and posting of a number of officers on Tuesday.

Sumera Rabbani, director (Admin), PHA Bahawalpur, has been transferred and posted as director general, PHA Bahawalpur. Sanaullah has been promoted to BS-19 on a regular basis and posted as procurement specialist, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education against a vacant post. Mehr Shahid Zaman, under transfer as DG Punjab Skills Development Authority, has been posted as additional secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD). Khurram Bashir, awaiting posting, has as posted as deputy secretary, LG&CD. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ahmad, OSD, has been granted 198 days extraordinary leave with effect from November 14, 2020 to May 30, 2021. Aamer Ahmad Khan, director estate, Punjab Auqaf Organization, has been granted nine days ex-Pakistan leave w.e.f December 26, 2020.