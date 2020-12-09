41 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Forty-one COVID-19 patients died and another 429 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 3,218 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 124,191 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,735 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,099,651 in the province. After 3,218 fatalities and recovery of a total of 111,610 patients, 9,363 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.