Opp’s resignations can’t oust govt: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that even if the opposition fulfills the desire for resignations, it will not stop the process of accountability and the government will not go anywhere. This wish will not be fulfilled.

PDM wants to embrace political martyrdom through political confrontation. The government has nothing to do with the NAB cases against the opposition leaders. All institutions are independent.

Talking to a delegation led by Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, President PTI Central Punjab, at Governor’s House, here, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that if any member of the opposition would resign from anywhere, by-elections will be held there.

The governor said that the opposition should forget about that their resignations would oust the PTI government. The fact is that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill its constitutional term, he said adding that ever since PTI came to power, the opposition parties had been spreading negative propaganda but they did not succeed in their intentions earlier and would not be in the future. If they want to resign, we are not stopping them.

Their resignations will be accepted according to the Constitution and by-elections will be held in relevant constituencies. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the only objective of the opposition was to stop the process of accountability in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised with the nation that the government would make country corruption-free.

The governor said that whatever cases of corruption were in the court against opposition leaders, these cases had been filed by the parties themselves against one another. The government has nothing to do with these cases and NAB's actions. The government is strong and united. Elections will be held in 2023. The opposition should also wait for the elections, he suggested.

PML-N: Spokesperson for PML-N Punjab, Azma Bukhari, has said that Maryam Nawaz's popularity has disturbed SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan. Responding to the statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan here Tuesday, she alleged that the government was full of lies, propaganda and accusations.