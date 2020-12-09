Minister for promotion of religious harmony

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said that morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion. Addressing a gathering of different religious scholars at camp office of Human Rights department in connection with upcoming ‘International Human Rights Day’ Augustine said this gathering would spread the message of unity and harmony among the nation.

The minister said that people of all faiths must work together to promote religious harmony among the nation. He added that upcoming International Human Rights Day reminds us to perform proactive role to safeguard the rights of everyone. ‘Ulema and Mashaikh had a great responsibility to improve the religious harmony among people of the country, adding that the role of religious scholars in eliminating religious hatred could not be ignored’. “We have to work together to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal,” he mentioned. Other speakers also expressed their views and agreed upon that joint national narrative as per the Islamic teachings and constitution of Pakistan is necessary to counter the terrorism and promote peace in the country.