Number of critical patients at June level: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Tuesday the number of critically ill patients in Punjab has touched the level of first week of June 2020, which was peak month of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at the Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, health minister said that during the first wave, crisis management systems were developed and lessons were learnt on patient and clinical management which has resulted in somewhat reduced

mortality.

She said that in the last 24 hours in the province 429 cases were reported and mortality is correspondingly increasing. Lahore has always been at the epicenter of the pandemic reporting almost 60 per cent of the total cases of Punjab and in the last 24 hours 149 patients were reported in the city.

The minister said, “Currently we have 413 seriously ill patients and 381 are on HDU beds, 157 are in ICUs and 26 are on ventilators. The second week of June was very difficult for the government. Currently patients with mild symptoms have been placed in home quarantine and only serious patients are hospitalised.

We have five cities showing high infectivity rate that are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. I want to share that 10,000 oxygenated beds are available with central oxygen supply because people face breathing problem as main symptom.

We have learnt Oxygen with positive pressure administered on BiPap produces good results before use of ventilators. Patients with symptoms may come to Mayo Hospital or the Expo Centre where they can avail free test facility. In case of COVID-19 getting positive, if there are no symptoms, we will give guidelines for home isolation.

In case of moderate or severe symptoms, the government hospitals are available.”She said that in case of queries about beds, the following number may be contacted for any information: 042 99211136-8. People may also contact

There is no shortage of medicines in any hospital. In Lahore alone, so far 3,300 micro lockdowns have been imposed with 63 major lockdowns, especially in Data Ganj Bakhsh, Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad areas.

The minister said, “At Mayo Hospital, there are 451 oxygenated beds and out of 85 ventilators 59 are occupied. All High Dependency Units have been made functional for Covid-19. Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said that uninterrupted supply of oxygen has been ensured.

If number increase, we may face serious difficulties. She said trial of vaccine was in third phase in coordination with a Chinese firm and they will provide adequate supply of vaccines if the trial succeeds.