close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 9, 2020

Iran’s SC upholds death sentence

World

AFP
December 9, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary on Tuesday said it had upheld a death sentence for Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and was implicated in anti-government protests.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam in October last year, calling him a "counter-revolutionary" who was "directed by France’s intelligence service". He was charged with "corruption on earth" -- one of the most serious offences under Iranian law -- and sentenced to death in June.

"The supreme court handled the case more than a month ago," Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters Tuesday. It "upheld the ruling issued by the Revolutionary Court," he added, speaking at a videoconference.

Latest News

More From World