Striking Tunisia medics protest following doctor’s death

TUNIS: Thousands of striking Tunisian medics and hospital staff staged an angry protest on Tuesday over the country’s crumbling public health infrastructure, after the death of a young doctor in a lift accident. Badreddine Aloui, 27, died last week after falling down an elevator shaft when the doors opened with no lift in place -- despite the fault having been reported several years earlier.

His death sparked calls for the health minister to resign and renewed anger over the failings of Tunisia’s long-neglected healthcare system, buckling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters, many of them wearing white coats, gathered outside the health ministry in Tunis and chanted angry slogans against the country’s political class.