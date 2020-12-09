Egyptian army kills 40 terrorists

CAIRO: The Egyptian army said on Tuesday it had killed 40 suspected jihadist militants since September in air and ground operations in the Sinai region, site of an Islamist insurgency. In a video statement posted on Facebook, the army said its air force had "managed to eliminate 25 takfiri elements" ... in the strategic northeastern region".

Another 15 suspected militants had been killed "in special operations" since September, it said. Egyptian security officials use the term "takfiri" to refer to extremist militants. The army also said seven of its own personnel had been either wounded or killed, without specifying how many suffered injuries or died.