China blasts ‘crazy’ US sanctions over HK

BEIJING: China on Tuesday blasted new US sanctions against officials involved in the clampdown on Hong Kong, calling the move "crazy and vile".

The Trump administration on Monday froze any US assets and barred travel to the United States for 14 vice chairs of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which spearheaded a tough new security law in Hong Kong.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was holding Beijing accountable for its "unrelenting assault against Hong Kong’s democratic processes." China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying slammed the move’s "vile intention to grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs."