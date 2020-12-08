Man beaten up for touching Maryam during Lahore rally

LAHORE: A man was beaten by the security guard of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz when he touched her at her waist during her visit to Shahdara area of the city.

A clip, which went viral on the social media, showed the man touching the young PML-N leader from behind, Maryam looking at him in anger, and the bodyguard hitting him with his right hand. Maryam Nawaz visited various city areas on Monday and addressed corner meetings in connection with the public mobilisation campaign for the Dec-13 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.