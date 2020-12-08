Justice Isa case: Six-member SC bench hears review petitions today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will today (Tuesday) take up the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and various bar associations against the June 19 order passed by a 10-member full court to the extent of direction given to Federal Board of Revenue after it squashed the presidential reference.

A six-member larger bench – headed by Justice Umar Ada Bandial will resume hearing in the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing the foreign properties of his family members in the wealth returns.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed are the other members of the bench.

Owing to precautionary measures in the wake of second wave of coronavirus and keeping in view the limited seating capacity, the entry in Court Room-III (Larger Bench) will be regulated through the special passes.

Lawyers and journalists who regularly come to the court for proceedings will be exempted from passes, says a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the apex court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa the other day requested the Supreme Court to broadcast live on television the hearing of review petitions.

The judge had filed some additional grounds in the review petition after the 10-member full court issued detailed reasons on June 19, 2020 in the presidential reference filed against him for not allegedly disclosing foreign properties of his spouse and children in the tax returns.