Hafeez asks provinces to ensure stability in prices

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed provincial governments to take action against hoarders of essential food items to maintain stability in prices across the country.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee through video link in Islamabad on Monday. Hafeez Shaikh also directed the Logistics Committee, constituted by Economic Coordination Committee, to apprise him of the supply of wheat and sugar in the country on regular basis.

He assured his full cooperation in resolving the difficulties in provision of wheat and sugar wherever it is needed. Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar informed the meeting that supply of sugar across the country has increased and its price is showing a consistent decrease. He said his ministry will take up the requirement of wheat and sugar for Utility Stores Corporation with PASSCO and TCP to ensure its uninterrupted supply at reasonable price.