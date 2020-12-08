close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Flights delayed, cancelled for fog at Lahore Airport

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

LAHORE: Flight operations at Lahore Airport were affected due to fog around Allama Iqbal International Airport. According to details, visibility on the runway was reduced to less than 800 meters. As per airport inquiry, six flights to Lahore were cancelled and eight were delayed because of low visibility.

Flight IF 341 from Najaf and flight IF 342 to Najaf were cancelled. Flight PA 410 to Dubai, flight PA 411 from Dubai and flight from Karachi were cancelled. Flights PK306, flight PK307 to Karachi were also cancelled. Several flights were delayed for hours, including Etihad Air flight, Turkish Air flight and Syrian Air flight.

Latest News

More From Pakistan