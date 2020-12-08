Ahsan to file defamation suit against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal announced on Monday that he would file a defamation suit against the NAB chairman and said assets of bureau’s officers should be checked in the same way as anti-watchdog was probing others.

Talking to the media outside the NAB court here, he said that the NAB intimidated people and made false cases. Islamabad’s Accountability Court on Monday deferred indictment of Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports Complex reference and adjourned the hearing until Dec 22.

He said the NAB took government officials to the barracks and asked them to make a statement against him or rot in the jail for 90 days and claimed the government officials told him how they were intimidated.

About resignations from assemblies, he said the opposition would decide about it after consultation. “The option of resignations is a red card which will be shown and this government will be removed from the ring,” the PML-N leader said.

Ahsan said the case proceedings against him had been going on for the last one year contrary to the fact that the NAB reference itself stated that such a sports facility was not available in the country before. “Working for promotion of sports in the country has become a conviction itself,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said there were no bribes, kickbacks and irregularities accusations in this case against him. “I challenge Imran Niazi that you have the institutions. Prove any financial misconduct against me,” he said. It is pertinent to note that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Ahsan Iqbal on Nov 19.