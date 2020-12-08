Ramzan Sugar Mills drain construction case put off till 17th

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz till Dec 17.

The jail authorities produced Hamza before the court. Shahbaz did not appear before the court as he had been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case. In August, the court had framed charges against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the case. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz, the chief executive officer of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot. The then chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction.