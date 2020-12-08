PM making efforts against blasphemy: Asad

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan has dispatched letters and making coordination with world leadership against blasphemous sketches published in France.

“Efforts are being made to ensure legislation at UN forum against blasphemy and desecration of heavenly scriptures,” he said in a meeting with PM’s special assistant on interreligious harmony, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

The speaker said efforts were being made at every available level to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Muslim countries and for unity and stability of Islamic world. He said Pakistan owns very explicit stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine and the government lauds efforts of ulema and mashaikh for interreligious harmony in the country. He said acknowledgement of Pakistan’s stance on Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia at the OIC meeting is great success for the country.

Highlighting importance of interfaith dialogue in the country, Asad said Constitution of Pakistan has defined rights for minorities and Muslims and non-Muslims have all subsequent rights as per country’s Constitution. Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked the speaker for assuring his support and cooperation for ulema and mashaikh. He said Pakistan expects support of Muslim Ummah to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. “Pakistan welcomes role and efforts of Muslim countries for elimination of the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence,” he added.

He said foreign interference in the affairs of Islamic world should come to an end and efforts in this connection for talks and reconciliation on part of leading countries of Islamic world is a good omen.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Saudi foreign minister in recent meeting of OIC supported Pakistan’s stance and unanimous resolution on Kashmir is great success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and foreign policy. He also announced that to resolve the issues of minorities in Pakistan, we are in constant coordination with leadership of all religions and religious organisations and it is priority of the government to address issues of all the communities.