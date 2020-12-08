Disabled passengers rejoice at CPEC’s Metro Train

ISLAMABAD: Disabled passengers rejoice at recently launched CPEC’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Lahore, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Monday.

According to the report, Roshan Khan is visually-impaired person but he is very happy because his eyesight disability is, now, no more impediment in his independent travelling. He got his ride on public transport from Darogawala and disembarked on Ali Town without any human support.

This assistance-free commutation becomes possible due to Orange Line train, the first mass transit rail project completed and launched under CPEC, that is already a source of socio-economic fortunes for the people of Pakistan. He does not have eyes to see the majestic outlook of Metro Train Lahore but he can easily feel its life-changing impacts on the communities of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Talking to CEN, he said that he dreamt an accessible society that offer free approach to public transport. “Metro Train Lahore has materialized the dream unimagined few days back,” he stated.