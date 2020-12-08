Maryam in charge, Shahbaz losing control [Situationer]

Maryam is in charge and her grip on the party is getting stronger. Shahbaz Sharif is in jail and is losing control.

A stark gulf between the political views of Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif has always been evident. But this chasm has now widened to the extent that Maryam avoids discussing important strategies with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif or consulting him for political advice. The divergence of views between the two has grown to such an extent that even the nuclear option of resigning from assemblies wasn’t discussed in detail in their last meeting. Instead, the discussion merely focused on general political issues.

Maryam’s personal and close relationship with her uncle has never been in question. The respect she holds for him for being a loyal supporter of Nawaz Sharif is immense. However, her strategy of directly taking on the establishment is poles apart from the more cautious approach adopted by Shahbaz Sharif. It is perhaps for this reason that such fundamental issues were not even discussed in their recent interactions.

When questioned whether in their meeting the two had discussed preparations for the upcoming December 13 PDM Jalsa in Lahore and the possibility of announcing resignations from assemblies, a close aide of Maryam said that “discussions on putting up a successful show in Lahore is not an issue and Shahbaz Sharif is showing his full support. But there is no way Maryam will discuss issues like the party’s confrontational approach towards the establishment with Shahbaz Sharif anymore because the difference in their views and approach is now huge and beyond your imagination.”

Was the PML-N president not satisfied with the approach and strategy of the party even after the successful political campaign from the platform of the PDM? the aide was asked. The reply was clear: “Yes he is not satisfied and that’s why when he spoke to journalists who came to condole with him over the death of his mother, he insisted on a national dialogue to steer the country out of the present crisis.” Another PML-N source, who is considered to be close to Shahbaz Sharif and was also an important part of his Punjab government, confirmed that the party president is not convinced about the PML-N’s current strategy. He said: “Shahbaz Sharif kehtay hain hamain darmiyana raasta nikalna chaahye (we should find a middle way).” He said, “Shahbaz Sharif is extremely worried that the outcome of the present strategy could be very ugly and could benefit ‘someone else’”. He, however, added: “Despite his strong differences, he will stand by Nawaz Sharif.”

Although Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif did not hold any detailed discussion on the present strategy of the PML-N, the latter did speak to senior party members and conveyed his concerns to them. This meeting with the party president was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammad Zubair and Dr Musadiq Malik.

A participant of the meeting confirmed that Shahbaz Sharif continues to maintain his stance that you cannot take on the establishment head-on and the process of moving towards civilian supremacy has to be gradual. On this, one of the leaders present in the meeting reminded the party president that he was the first person arrested after PM Imran Khan formed his government and is also the only figure from the opposition, who has been arrested twice during the tenure of the PTI government.

Shahbaz Sharif, however, firmly believes that PM Imran Khan is targeting him because he is the only alternative for the establishment. And if there is a process of forming a national government or any future national dialogue, he will be a key player.

While Shahbaz Sharif might be satisfied with not being part of the PML-N’s confrontational policy, his stance is leading to his losing control over the party. The question of multiple narratives and strategies has haunted the PML-N leadership for a long time. It has also created confusion within the rank and file. But not anymore. The party is now moving forward with all guns blazing and the aggressive stance has rejuvenated party workers and supporters. This in turn has resulted in a shift at the top.

Shahbaz Sharif might be the party president in name, but today Maryam is in complete control of the party with the backing of the party Quaid, Nawaz Sharif. This was evident recently when she presided over a meeting of party MNAs and MPAs to discuss strategies for the Lahore Jalsa. Because of her immense popularity among the party faithful, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had suggested that Shahbaz Sharif should work closely with his niece Maryam Nawaz if the PML-N is to win the next elections or if the party wants to hold large public gatherings.

Maryam has very clear political ambitions now. She is no longer fighting just to be her family’s saviour. She will no longer be content to dabble occasionally in politics when needed and then quietly withdraw to Jati Umrah. She feels she is now here to stay and to lead. Her supporters and the party rank and file believe she has grown in stature and has emerged as the undisputed leader of the PML-N.

According to a senior member of the party, “she has been accepted by all the party stalwarts”. He added: “Yes, it’s true that not all of them agree with her aggressive style of politics. But even they have accepted Maryam as their future party leader.” He also added dramatically: “The public gathering in Lahore will fail and no one will turn up if Maryam announces that she will not be addressing the Jalsa.”

