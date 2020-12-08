Won’t allow China cutting by Centre on Islands: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the provincial administration of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been doing quality development work all over Karachi.

Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s adviser on law and environment, made the claim during his visit to a park near Korangi’s Coast Guard Chowrangi that is being reconstructed under the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project.

He said the park is being reconstructed in an area that has been neglected despite being the confluence of Korangi and Malir. These two districts of the city are home to hundreds of thousands of people, he added.

He also said that a four-kilometre-long road has been constructed in the neighbourhood, with the revamping of drainage system, to connect the area with the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Hyderi. The newly-constructed road provides a beautiful look to the area, he said and added the Sindh government will not allow China cutting on the islands by the Centre.

The spokesman said that the area’s Mallah Chowrangi has been renovated and beautified by making seating arrangements for the people of the neighbourhood. All this development is being carried out to provide the maximum civic facilities in an improved environment to the locality’s 600,000 residents, he added.

He said the Sindh government has spent around Rs700 million on this project that also includes the removal of encroachments. The locals should assume responsibility to take care of these new developments and not litter the neighbourhood, he added.

He also said that all these development works will soon be formally inaugurated to fulfil the promises made with the people of Korangi and Malir. He claimed that the federal government had failed to deliver on its commitments, but the PPP had been serving the masses. He pointed out that development works will be carried out all across the metropolitan city.

Wahab said that in a few days, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will formally perform the groundbreaking of the Malir Expressway project in the city. He said that those who bagged votes from Karachi in the last general elections have not provided the financial resources to develop the city. He hoped that the people will remember the development works being undertaken by the Sindh government.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had first announced a development package of Rs162 billion for Karachi and then another of Rs1.1 trillion. However, he lamented, no work has been done to materialise these packages. He also said they have come to know that MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Karachi have received development funds, but nobody knows where all the money has been spent.

The adviser said the government officials taking action against encroachments should be supported by the people instead of being threatened. He claimed that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has been unveiling development projects that have been conceived by the past governments.