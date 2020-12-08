Girl dies, 3 injured in house collapse

PESHAWAR: A 3-year-old girl was died while three others including two women were injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in at Kandaro Kochiyan area of Nowshera on Monday morning.Police said a muddy house collapses during morning hours in Kandaro Kochyan, a suburb area of Nowshera district, killing a girl and injuring three others. Rescue workers shifted the injured to nearby Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex for treatment.